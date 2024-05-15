Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Apple’s next iPad Air will use an M3 processor, according to details posted on X by a private account with a proven track record of sharing accurate information about Apple’s plans.

° From AppleInsider: One of the last roadblocks to selling Apple Vision Pro in China has been lifted.

° From The Financial Times: The White House has announced steep increases in a number of Chinese import tariffs, raising the prospect of another trade war between the two countries.

° From iMore: The new iPad models ship with this battery feature missing from older devices.

° From MacVoices Live!: The annual “Road to Macstoc” series kicks off as organizer Mike Potter talks about the changes to this year’s must-attend Apple event.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related