Apple’s new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models are available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple retail stores. No pre-order is required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.

iPad Air

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at US$599 for the Wi-Fi model, and $749 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model, and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

For education, the new 11-inch iPad Air starts at $549, and the 13-inch model starts at $749. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information, visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

iPad Pro

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro is available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

New iPad Pro with M4 processor

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,199 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,499 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass options, are available at apple.com/store.

For education, the new 11-inch iPad Pro is available for $899 and the 13-inch iPad Pro is $1,199. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information, visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related