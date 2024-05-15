Apple has announced new accessibility features coming later this year, including Eye Tracking, a way for users with physical disabilities to control iPad or iPhone with their eyes.

Additionally, Music Haptics will offer a new way for users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music using the Taptic Engine in iPhone. Vocal Shortcuts will allow users to perform tasks by making a custom sound. Vehicle Motion Cues can help reduce motion sickness when using iPhone or iPad in a moving vehicle; and more accessibility features will come to visionOS.

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, says these features combine the power of Apple hardware and software, harnessing Apple silicon, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to further Apple’s decades-long commitment to designing products for everyone. You can find more details here.

