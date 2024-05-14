Apple Original Films has landed worldwide rights to “Tenzing” starring Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe, reports Deadline.

Oscar-winning producer See-Saw Films (“The King’s Speech”) is producing “Tenzing,” about the inspirational life of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and his summit of Mount Everest in 1953 alongside fellow outsider New Zealander Edmund Hillary.

Deadline says a search is underway to cast the lead role of Tenzing Norgay who will star alongside BAFTA-nominated Hiddleston as Hillary and Dafoe as the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt.

“Tenzing comes from filmmaker Jennifer Peedom who has the exclusive rights to tell Tenzing’s story via his family and has a close relationship with the Sherpa community after making acclaimed documentary “Sherpa,” the article adds. The script comes from Oscar-nominated Luke Davies (“Lion”) and producers are Liz Watts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films, alongside Jennifer Peedom and Luke Davies. Executive producers are Simon Gillis, David Michôd and Norbu Tenzing.

Apple Original Films is an American film production company and a distributor that is a subsidiary of Apple, Inc. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service.

