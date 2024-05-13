Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From Cult of Mac: Preorder some configurations of the M4 iPad Pro and the recently launched tablet won’t be delivered until late May or even early June.

° From The Verge: A research team at Stanford is developing a new AI-assisted holographic imaging technology it claims is thinner, lighter, and higher quality than anything its researchers have seen. Could it take augmented reality (AR) headsets to the next level?

° From AppleInsider: Smartphone addiction is real, and we all probably need to do something about it.

° From 9to5Mac: The Microsoft iOS app store launches in July, but it will be a website rather than an app.

° From iMore: The PlayStation emulator Provenance is now available for Apple TV users in beta.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacLive panel digd deep into the evolution of the iPad as part of the introduction of the M4 iPad.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related