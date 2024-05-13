An exclusive report by iMore says that the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros with M4 chips and OLED displays have a problem when it comes to viewing HDR content.

From the report: In a relatively specific set of circumstances, HDR highlights are blown out on certain blue shades including navy and indigo to a point that they almost appear white on screen. The best way to spot it would be to look at a character wearing a navy blue shirt — the creases appear to shimmer, like a spider’s web placed over the surface; at other times it appears like an inky blob morphing over it.

iMore says Apple is aware of the glitch, and is working on a software update to address it.

° Customers can order the new iPad Pro at apple.com/store now, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S., with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15.

° The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

° The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at US$999 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,199 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,499 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass options, are available at apple.com/store.

° For education, the new 11-inch iPad Pro is available for $899 and the 13-inch iPad Pro is $1,199. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information, visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

