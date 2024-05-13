Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.5, iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, tvOS 17.5, and HomePod Software 17.5

macOS Sonoma 14.5

According to Apple’s release notes, macOS Sonoma 14.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

– Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 can be downloaded using the Software Update section in System Settings. By the way, Apple has also posted a macOS 13.6.7 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura and a macOS 12.7.5 release for those who have macOS Monterey installed.

iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 off the following features:

Apple News

– Offline mode in Apple News+ gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection

– Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

– Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks

Tracking Notifications

– Cross-Platform Tracking Detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with

iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

watchOS 10.5

According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 10.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Radiance watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

watchOS 10.4 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌. Here’s what’s new, according to Apple’s release notes:

tvOS 17.5

According to Apple’s release notes, tvOS 17.5 includes bug fixes and performance tweaks. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV set-top box‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 17.2 automatically.

HomePod Software 17.5

Apple doesn’t say what HomePod Software 17. 5 adds, though it’s likely stability and performance tweaks. With HomePod firmware 17.4, your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

° Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

° On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

° Tap Software Update.

° Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

