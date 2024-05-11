Apple plans to announce that it will bring generative A.I. to iPhones after the company’s most significant reorganization in a attempt catch up with Chatbot competitors, reports The New York Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

Citing unnamed “sources familiar with Apple’s work,” the Times says that the decision to revamp Siri was taken early last year by Apple’s most senior execs. Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi and Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy John Giannandrea have reportedly spent several weeks last year testing OpenAI’s ChatGPT to understand the ways in which the competitor made ‌Siri‌ look antiquated.

This discovery led to Apple reorganizing and pushing forward with its own AI projects, to try and catch up. Now, Apple is anticipated to show off what it has worked on expected to show off what it’s accomplished at next month’s Worldwide Developer Conference. The Times says that’s expected to include a Siri that’s more conversational and versatile, as well as a generative AI system enabling it to chat.

