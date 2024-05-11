Apple has closed in on an agreement with OpenAI to use the startup’s technology on the iPhone, “part of a broader push to bring artificial intelligence features to its devices,” reports Bloomberg, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter.”

The article says the two sides have been finalizing terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in iOS 18. Apple also has purportedly held talks with Alphabet Inc.’s about integrating its Gemini AI engine into iOS 18.

OpenAI is a U.S. based AI research organization founded in December 2015, researching artificial intelligence with the goal of developing “safe and beneficial” artificial general intelligence, which it defines as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.” According to Google, Gemini is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding), one of the most popular methods to test the knowledge and problem solving abilities of AI models.

