Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The MacObserver: An Indian doctor claims that he has used Apple Vision Pro in more than 30 surgeries, so far, and plans to keep using it when needed.

° From Macworld: Apple apologizes for its iPad Pro “Crush” ad and scraps TV plans for the ad.

° From AppleInsider: A San Francisco highway near Apple Park wasn’t pretty enough, so it got deleted.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has launched Pathways, a collection of videos, documentation, and other resources that will walk you step by step through the journey of developing your first app

° From MacVoices Live: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Web Bixby, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio, and Eric Bolden fell into a debate over whether macOS should run on the new iPads, discussing the compatibility of the Apple Pencil Pro and engineering challenges in adapting features.

