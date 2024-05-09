Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) today announced the debut of a new Matter 1.3 specification that’s available for device makers and platforms.

° From 9to5Mac: New iPads won’t include stickers in the box due to Apple’s environmental goals.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s “Crush” iPad Pro ad sparks intense backlash from creatives.

° From Macworld: The iPad event delivered more or less what the leaks and rumors promised, but Apple still managed to deliver a few surprising details.

° From APNews: A federal judge on Wednesday questioned whether Apple has set up a gauntlet of exasperating hurdles to discourage the use of alternative payment options in iPhone apps, despite a court order seeking to create more ways for consumers to pay for digital services.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel convened just hours after Apple’s “Let Loose” event to discuss the new crop of iPads, including an M4 version, as well as a new Apple Pencil.

