Ricky Strass, Apple TV+’s head of marketing, is departing after 16 months, reports The Wrap.

During his tenure at the tech giant, Strauss led consumer marketing campaigns, creative advertising, media and promotions across Apple TV+’s original series and films. He served as part of Apple’s Marketing Communications team under vice president Tor Myhren, working closely with AppleTV+’s programming, publicity and awards teams. The Wrap says it’s unclear if Strauss if or when will be replaced.

Before coming to Apple, Strauss spent more than nine years at Disney, most recently as president of content and marketing for Disney+. There he spearheaded the launch of that service and was president of programming for Hulu and Disney+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related