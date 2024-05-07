Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: Foxconn saw its best-ever April revenues partly because of better than expected iPhone demand.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple’s homepage added an interactive “eraser” teaser ahead of today’s iPad event.

° From The MacObserver: A new report claims Samsung is paying extra attention to Apple and has built a new R&D team dedicated to OLED panel production for Apple products.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple is reportedly planning some big design changes for next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. The changes include a smaller Dynamic Island and a “more complex” aluminum design.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! session starts out with a remembrance of remember Charles Edge’s contributions to the Mac community.

