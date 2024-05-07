Rafe Spall (“Trying”), Greg Kinnear (“Black Bird”), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (“The Lincoln Lawyer”) and Hannah Emily Anderson (“The Purge”) round out the ensemble cast of “Firebug,” Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series, from Apple Studios and creator Dennis Lehane, starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton.

About ‘Firebug’

The series is loosely inspired by events surrounding notorious California arsonist John Leonard Orr. Egerton plays an enigmatic arson investigator in the project developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. Leguizamo plays play Esposito, “a former policeman with a lot of bad habits and a lot of good instincts.”

The fictional series is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC; Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

