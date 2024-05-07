Apple has announced the iPad Pro with a thinner-than-ever design and the power of the new M4 processor.

Available in silver and space black finishes, the new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 11-inch models. Both sizes feature what Apple says is the world’s most advanced display — a new Ultra Retina XDR display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology.

The new iPad Pro is made possible with the new M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, which delivers a huge leap in performance and capabilities. M4 features an entirely new display engine to enable the precision, color, and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display.

With a new CPU, a next-generation GPU that builds upon the GPU architecture debuted on M3, and the most powerful Neural Engine yet, the new iPad Pro “is an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence,” according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

The versatility and advanced capabilities of iPad Pro are also enhanced with all-new accessories. Apple Pencil Pro brings new interactions that take the pencil experience even further, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard is packed with incredible features.

The new iPad Pro is the thinnest Apple product ever. The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1 mm, while both models are purportedly just as strong as the previous design. The 11-inch model weighs less than a pound, and the 13-inch model is nearly a quarter pound lighter than its predecessor.

The Ultra Retina XDR display features state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology that uses two OLED panels and combines the light from both to provide “phenomenal” full-screen brightness. The new iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak for HDR.

Tandem OLED technology enables sub-millisecond control over the color and luminance of each pixel, taking XDR precision further than ever, according to Ternus.What’s more, a new nano-texture glass option comes to iPad Pro for the first time. Nano-texture glass is precisely etched at a nanometer scale, maintaining image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare, Ternus says.

He adds that the power of the new iPad Pro is only possible thanks to the M4, which is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology that’s even more power efficient. The new CPU offers up to four performance cores and now six efficiency cores,2 with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators, to deliver up to 1.5x faster CPU performance over M2 in the previous-generation iPad Pro.

The M4 builds on the GPU architecture of M3 — the 10-core GPU includes features like Dynamic Caching, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, which come to iPad for the first time. Ternus says the processor also delivers tremendous gains and industry-leading performance per watt.

Compared to M2, M4 can deliver the same performance using just half the power, and compared to the latest PC chip in a thin and light laptop, M4 can deliver the same performance using just a quarter of the power. What’s more, a new advanced Media Engine includes support for AV1 decode, providing more power-efficient playback of high-resolution video experiences from streaming services.

Apple says the updated camera system on the new iPad Pro delivers even more versatility, and with its rich audio from four studio-quality mics, users can shoot, edit, and share all on one device. The 12MP back camera reportedly captures Smart HDR images and video with even better color, improved textures, and detail in low light.

It also now features a new adaptive True Tone flash that makes document scanning on the new iPad Pro better than ever. Using AI, the new iPad Pro automatically identifies documents right in the Camera app, and if a shadow is in the way, it instantly takes multiple photos with the new adaptive flash, stitching the scan together for a better scan.

On the front, the TrueDepth camera system moves to the landscape location on the new iPad Pro. The Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is designed to make the experience of video conferencing in landscape orientation even better, especially when iPad is attached to a Magic Keyboard or Smart Folio.

The iPad Pro includes a high-performance USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, delivering fast wired connectivity — up to 40Gb/s. The upgraded tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E for Wi-Fi connections for pro workflows on the go.

Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G allow users to access their files, communicate with colleagues, and back up their data in a snap while on the go. Cellular models of the new iPad Pro are activated with eSIM. Customers can get connected to wireless data plans on the new iPad Pro in over 190 countries and regions around the world without needing to get a physical SIM card from a local carrier.

Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro features even more capabilities and new interactions. A new sensor in the barrel can sense a user’s squeeze, bringing up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, all without interrupting the creative process. A custom haptic engine delivers a light tap that provides confirmation when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape for a remarkably intuitive experience.

A gyroscope allows users to roll Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of the tool they’re using. Rotating the barrel changes the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools, just like pen and paper. And with Apple Pencil hover, users can visualize the exact orientation of a tool before making a mark.

New Magic Keyboard

Designed for the new iPad Pro, an all-new thinner and lighter Magic Keyboard makes it more portable and versatile than ever, according to Apple. The new Magic Keyboard opens to the “magical floating design that customers love, and now includes a function row for access to features like screen brightness and volume controls.”

It also has an aluminum palm rest and larger trackpad that’s even more responsive with haptic feedback. The new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically, and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth. The machined aluminum hinge also includes a USB-C connector for charging. The new Magic Keyboard comes in two colors that complement the new iPad Pro: black with a space black aluminum palm rest, and white with a silver aluminum palm rest.

A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro attaches magnetically and now supports multiple viewing angles for greater flexibility. Available in black, white, and denim, it complements the colors of the new iPad Pro.

Pricing and Availability

° Customers can order the new iPad Pro with M4 starting today, May 7, at apple.com/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S., with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15.

° The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

° The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,199 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,499 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass options, are available at apple.com/store.

° For education, the new 11-inch iPad Pro is available for $899 (U.S.) and the 13-inch iPad Pro is $1,199 (U.S.). Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information, visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

° The new Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad Pro. It is available for $129 (U.S.). For education, Apple Pencil Pro is available for $119 (U.S.).

° Apple Pencil (USB-C) is compatible with the new iPad Pro. It is available for $79 (U.S.) and $69 (U.S.) for education.

° The new Magic Keyboard is compatible with the new iPad Pro. It is available in black and white finishes. The new 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $299 (U.S.) and the new 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $349 (U.S.), with layouts for over 30 languages. For education, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $279 (U.S.) and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $329 (U.S.).

° The new Smart Folio is available for $79 (U.S.) in black, white, and denim finishes for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $99 (U.S.) for the new 13-inch iPad Pro.

° Customers can trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one by visiting the Apple Store online, the Apple Store app, or an Apple Store location. To see what their device is worth, and for terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in.

° Customers in the U.S. who shop at Apple using Apple Card can pay monthly at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and they’ll get 3 percent Daily Cash back — all upfront.

