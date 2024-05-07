“Schmigadoon!,” Apple TV+’s musical comedy TV series is about to become “Schmigadoon!,” the musical comedy stage production, reports Deadline.

Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage in Washington D.C. announced today that the Schmigadoon! stage musical will get its world premiere production at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in a run set for January 31-February 9, the article adds.

Based on the Emmy-winning series that ran for two seasons on Apple TV+ from 2021-23, “Schmigadoon”! the musical will, like the series, focus on two New York doctors, Josh and Melissa, who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

Apple canceled the series in January after a two-season run. It’s still streaming on Apple TV+. Season one of the series launched in summer 2021, with the Cecily Strong vehicle renewed nearly a year after its debut. The Hollywood Reporter said “Schmigadoon!” was an expensive effort for Apple, which paid Universal TV a licensing fee to air the star-studded fantasy comedy/musical. This may have contributed to its cancellation.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related