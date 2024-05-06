According to the latest Canalys data, worldwide tablet shipments increased modestly by 1% in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 33.7 million units. And it’s expected to be a good year for iPad sales.

The tablet growth follows four consecutive quarters of year-on-year declines and is thanks to a revival in consumer spending and the stabilization of global economies, according to Canalys. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri has predicted that the iPad will see double digit growth this year.

“Of particular note is Apple’s anticipated move to incorporate OLED screens in the iPad Pros, signaling a significant landmark in display technology preference across the top vendors’ tablet portfolios,” says Canalys Research Manager Himani Mukka. “Additionally, 2024 is set to bring about a rise in new tablet form factors and functionality, with manufacturers focusing on both foldable designs and eye-wear-free 3D content viewing. The tablet market is on track to stabilize above pre-pandemic levels, supported by a gradual recovery trajectory. The realization of postponed commercial and government deployments from last year and the rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure in untapped markets will bolster refresh demand for tablets.”

Apple sold 12 million iPads for 35.6% market share in the first quarter of 2024. That compares to almost 14 million and 41.8% market share in the first quarter of 2023. Sales should jumpstart with this week’s announcement of new iPads.

Apple will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. (Pacific) with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. It’s dubbed “Let Loose” and shows an illustrated Apple Pencil.

Based on previous speculation and rumors, you can count on seeing new iPad Pros, new iPad Airs, a third generation Apple Pencil, and more. For example, a bigger Air is expected, and the Pro models are almost certain to get OLED displays. A new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are also certain to be debuted.

