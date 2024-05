Apple and Samsung dominated the top-10 best-selling smartphones list for quarter one (Q1) of 2024, each capturing five positions and leaving no spot for other brands, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker.

This was the first quarter in which the top 10 smartphones were all 5G capable. Besides, the trend towards premiumization was evident, with 7 of the top 10 smartphones being premium (wholesale price at $600 and above).

Counterpoint says Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone of Q1 2024. Notably, the Pro Max variant achieved the top position for the first time in Apple’s non-seasonal quarter, reflecting an increasing trend of consumer preference for high-end smartphones. All four iPhone 15 variants and the iPhone 14 were among the top 10 bestsellers. Further, the iPhone 15 line-up secured the top three spots.

The growing popularity of the Apple Pro line-up was evident, as it captured half of Apple’s total sales in Q1 2024, a significant increase from 24% in Q1 2020. The Pro iPhones have become the major revenue drivers for Apple, contributing over 60% of its sales value in Q1 2024. The Pro line-up offers substantial upgrades and significant enhancements over the base models.

Counterpoint says this strategic move has proven successful, as consumers are willing to pay for premium features. The iPhone 15 Pro Max performed well despite its first price increase since the launch of the Pro series in 2019, indicating a strong consumer desire for the extra features the Pro line offers, adds the research group.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today