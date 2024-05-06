Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Apple has released a new video ad promoting the “Find Your Friends” feature available in the Find My app on all iPhone 15 models.

° From AppleInsider: Despite a recent Apple stock price target cut bank Morgan Stanley is amongst Apple’s biggest bulls — and it has proven that by nudging the company’s price target up to $216.

° From ShopSystem: Contrary to expectations, the MagSafe ring of the iPhone 16 will not be larger. Sponsored posts in the queue:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Maps cycling routes has come to the bicycle-friendly Netherlands.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Shubh Jagani, Head of Enterprise Product for OpusClip, outlines how their platform automatically generates short clips from long-form video content for social media.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related