Five new games are joining Apple Arcade in the next month — Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+, and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Where Cards Fall.

On May 30, players with Apple Vision Pro can unravel dreamlike spatial puzzles with full 3D depth and immersion in Where Cards Fall. The 2020 Apple Design Award-winning game features tactile, accessible controls handcrafted for Apple Vision Pro. Players will use natural gestures to manipulate and bring houses of cards to life, set against the backdrop of a captivating coming-of-age story.

On June 6, Arcade players will also be able to experience the “mischievous, playful, and wacky” Rabbids — popular characters introduced in the hit Rayman series from Ubisoft — in Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, an all-new adventure card battler where the Rabbids have been set loose across the multiverse. Other titles joining the service include Return to Monkey Island+, a modern take on the classic point-and-click adventure, and the sixth game in the timeless series; Tomb of the Mask+, a devilishly fast tomb-raiding platformer game with an eye-catching retro style; and Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+, a wedding-themed time management game from veteran developer GameHouse.

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

