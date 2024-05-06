Apple TV+s “Argylle” movie ranks seventh on the list of most watched streaming TV movies and shows April 18-April 24, as determined by the Reelgood streaming guide. That’s down from sixth last week.

It also ranks third among the most watched movies. That’s down from second place last week. And Apple TV+’s “Sugar” is third among the most watched TV shows. That’s up from sixth place last week.

