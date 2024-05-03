ShiftCam is releasing the Limited Edition SnapGrip Collection in a new array of spring and summer colors.

SnapGrip is a portable, compact magnetic grip, dock and wireless charger that transforms most mobile devices into more professional photo and video systems. It features a snap-on mobile battery grip that allows users to shoot on a mobile phone quickly, a built-in Bluetooth shutter, wireless power bank, a 180-degree pivot system for landscape or portrait view and a mobile dock that angles at 12.5 degrees.

The Limited Edition Collection features SnapGrip and the SnapLight LED which magnetically attach making video and photo content creation a “snap” for both amateurs and photo enthusiasts.

SnapGrip is MagSafe compatible, and now comes in five new colors: Canary Yellow, Peach Fuzz, Lilac Haze, Ocean Breeze, and Forest Trek – including SnapLight as part of the combination set. A MagSafe sticker is provided to ensure compatibility with android phones or older iPhone models.

ShiftCam CEO Benson Chiu says SnapGrip is designed with a minimalistic and light-wight frame making it portable and accessible. The wireless shutter button makes it easy to create great content on the move and the base doubles as a Qi wireless battery pack (3200 mAh) which can power a mobile phone during shooting ensuring continued use for daily functions, he adds. The SnapGrip pivot system also makes it simple to switch between landscape and portrait.

Accessories round out the enhancements including SnapLight, which is designed to help eliminate harsh shadows and provides soft, even lighting. The light can point in the direction of the rear camera or flip backward as required for selfies and video streaming and has four levels of brightness to choose from. The combination kit also comes with a carry pouch, a charging cable and magnetic sticker for MagSafe compatibility.

SnapGrip works with all smartphones, including the latest iPhone 15 series and Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The SnapGrip Lite Kit (including SnapGrip and SnapLight) retails for $109.98

