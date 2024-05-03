Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Siri on HomePod seems to have forgotten how to tell you the time.

° From Nikkei Asia: Apple is deepening its ties with China even as it further expands production in Southeast Asia and India, highlighting the balancing act the iPhone maker is striking between politics and business.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is mulling new deal terms to change how it pays creators of its Apple TV+ shows.

° From The MacObserver: Microsoft is finally rolling out support for passkey for all consumer accounts starting today across Apple, Windows, and Android.

° From the Miami Herald: A FedEx employee is accused of opening packages and stealing $10,000 in cash and Apple products in Tennessee.

° From iMore: Netflix is ditching its Basic tier forces people to endure ads or pay more and “shines a spotlight on Apple TV Plus’ undeniable value.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner analyze the impact of Apple TV+ in the streaming market, discussing viewer fatigue, effective marketing strategies, and the significance of exclusive content.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related