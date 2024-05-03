Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) safety and research company, has introduced the Claude Team plan and an iOS app.

The company says the Team plan enables teams to create a workspace with increased usage for members and tools for managing users and billing. It’s a way for teams across industries to leverage the next-generation Claude 3 model family. This plan is available for US$30 per user per month.

The Claude iOS app is available to download for free for all Claude users. It offers the same experience as mobile web, including syncing your chat history and support for taking and uploading photos.

According to the folks at Anthropic Claude is designed to help individuals—and now teams—harness the power of the industry’s most advanced AI models. Claude purportedly augments every employee’s capabilities and enables businesses to achieve new levels of productivity to drive better results.

