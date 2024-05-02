Virtual Internet has announced Virtual 5G for the Apple platform. V5GE is described as the first Virtual Internet App for the Apple ecosystem, and the first V5G service offering for Apple.”

V5GE is initially available for iOS. Future releases will support MacOS, and iPadOS. According to the folks at Virtual Internet, V5G enables 5G service on any generation phone, on any network, any provider and now, any smartphone platform operating system.

Initially engineered to run on Android, Virtual 5G service delivered through V5GE is now available on Apple platforms. V5GE is already in Global pre-GA (General Availability) release through the Apple Developer Program.

