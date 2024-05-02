Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: iPhone demand is falling, claims component supplier Skyworks.

° From 9to5Mac: In time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Apple Podcasts is shining light on a new category of podcasts to listen to.

° From iMore: Has Apple created an answer to Microsoft Copilot? Here’s how AI could change Safari in iOS 18

° From Bloomberg: Will GM regret kicking Apple CarPlay off the dashboard? The uneasy relationship between Detroit and Cupertino is on display in a flawed rollout of GM’s new software.

° From WCVB5: The defense team representing the driver charged in connection with the deadly crash into the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, in 2022 now claims that faulty artificial intelligence technology caused that crash.

° From the Apple Newsroom page: Apple has posted an article about three Swift Student Challenge winners who are “chasing the future through coding.”

° From The MacObserver: The Apple Vision Pro may be hitting shelves in Japan soon.

° From MacVoices Live!: Marty Jencius and Eric Bolden have started a new podcast, Vision ProFiles, to focus on Apple’s latest product. Eric and Marty discuss their experiences with the Vision Pro headset and their plans for the podcast, aiming to cover news, issues, apps, and have guests share their insights.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related