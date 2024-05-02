Mother’s Day is coming on Sunday, May 12,, and a new Apple Pay promo — “Gifts made for Mom” — offers exclusive offers on flowers, chocolates, jewelry, clothing, and gift boxes.

The promo runs through May 12 and offers (for online shopping with Apple Pay):

° 20% off jewelry at at Banter with the promo code APPLEPAY;

° 10% off a bouquet of flowers at The Bouqswith the promo code APPLEPAY;

° 15% off gourmet chocolates at Compartes Chocolatier with the promo code APPLEPAY;

° 15% off Italian gift boxes at Eataly with the promo code APPLEPAY.

