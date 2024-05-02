During a call with analysts regarding Apple’s latest finances, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri noted that Mac sales — up 4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024 — were driven by the strength of the new MacBook Air with the M3 chip.

He added that the installed Mac base worldwide has reached an all-time high (though he didn’t give a number) and that customer satisfaction in the U.S. was 96%. Maestri said that half of recent Mac purchasers are (you guessed it) new to the Mac, which is apparently true every single quarter.

CEO Tim Cook said that the new MacBook Airs are “the world’s most popular laptop and best consumer laptop for artificial intelligence.”

