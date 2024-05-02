Apple TV+ has debuted the teaser for “Presumed Innocent,” an upcoming, eight-part limited series.

It stars and is executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and hailing from multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. The ensemble cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

“Presumed Innocent” will make its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

