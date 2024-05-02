He didn’t give any sales figures for the Vision Pro during a call with analysts regarding Apple’s latest finances, but CEO Tim Cook said the spatial computer was being “praised” by users and seeing “great enthusiasm” from the enterprise market.

He said that half of Fortune 100 companies have bought Apple Vision Pro units and are exploring ways to use them for business. Cook added that demos of the spatial computer at Apple retail stores have “delighted customers with the profound and emotional experience of using it for the very first time.”

Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri also mentioned that many leading enterprise customers are investing in the Vision Pro. For example, he said that KLM is using it to train aircraft engine mechanics and Lowes is using it for immersive kitchen design.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related