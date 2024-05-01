Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is working on a fix for a bug that causes iPhone alarms to not play sounds.

° From MacRumors: Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in the App Store starting June 6 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad Air and iPad Pro models equipped with the M1 chip or newer.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Bernstein is recommending clients buy Apple stock, and expects issues such as declining Chinese demand for the iPhone to be cyclical, especially with an AI iPhone.

° From Macworld: Fortnite will return to the iPad in the EU, Epic Games vows.

° From TechCrunch: TikTok seems to be circumventing Apple App Store commissions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related