LG is the first TV maker to support Apple Music’s Dolby Atmos, reports flastpanelshd.

Previously, for TV and home cinema devices, Apple Music’s Dolby Atmos support was limited to Apple TV 4K, HomePods, and Sonos soundbars via the Sonos app. While you could enjoy Dolby Atmos music by connecting an Apple TV 4K via HDMI to a compatible soundbar or receiver, Atmos hasn’t been accessible directly from the Apple Music app available on many smart TVs. Until now.

FlatpanelsHD has confirmed that it works on an LG GX OLED model from 2020, suggesting compatibility with all Dolby Atmos-compatible LG TV models from 2020 onwards. At this time, the publication hasn’t confirmed whether it also works on older LG TV models.

