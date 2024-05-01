New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says the four iPhone 15 models accounted for more than two-thirds of total US iPhone sales in the second full quarter of availability.

This trailing iPhone 14 models’ share in the March 2023 quarter. The four iPhone 15 models accounted for 68% of total iPhone sales in the quarter, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max having the largest share at 23%.

From the CIRP report: For comparison, a year ago in the March 2023 quarter, the comparable iPhone 14 models accounted for 75% of the total US sales. This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models closely matched their predecessors’ shares in the prior year quarter, combining for 45% of sales, split evenly between the two models. One year ago, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models accounted for 46% of sales, also split evenly between the two models.

The new iPhone 15 Plus saw 9% of sales, compared to 10% of sales for the iPhone 14 Plus a year ago. iPhone 14 Plus launched on a delayed schedule, later in 2022, and by the second quarter of the fiscal year, both accounted for about a tenth of total US iPhone sales.

Apple saw sales of the base model iPhone 15 decline relative to a year ago. This quarter it accounted for 14% of sales, compared to 19% of sales for the iPhone 14 in the March 2023 quarter. Prior year models appear to have taken some of those current base model sales. In particular, in March 2024 the year-old iPhone 14 had 14% of sales, while in March 2023, the then-year-old iPhone 13 had 11% of sales.

