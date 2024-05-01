As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released new firmware for the USB-C Apple Pencil.

There is no word on what features, fixes, or updates might be included in the updated firmware, and Apple doesn’t provide release notes for ‌Apple Pencil‌ software releases. What’s more, the company doesn’t have an established procedure for updating ‌Apple Pencil‌ hardware. However, with the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌, connecting it to an iPad with a USB-C cable and powering on the ‌iPad‌ should be enough to spur the new software to download, according to MacRumors.

