Apple has reduced the price of the MLS Season Pass for the rest of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

MLS in the U.S. is now US$69 as the season is about one-third of the way through. That’s, down from $99 when the season began in February. For Apple TV+ subscribers, the pass is now just $59.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today