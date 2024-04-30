Austin Butler, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, Brie Larson, Ricky Martin, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Callum Turner, Kaia Gerber and Cristo Fernández are among the stars set to appear at Apple TV+’s upcoming Emmy FYC [For Your Consideration] activation in Los Angeles, reports Variety.

Events will take place between Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 11. at the Hollywood Athletic Club, where this year’s pop-up will be dubbed the “Think Apple TV+ Emmy House.” Television Academy members will be invited to showcases there including displays devoted to Emmy contenders such as “Masters of the Air,” “Silo” and “Palm Royale,” the article adds.

According to Variety, other shows represented include “The Morning Show,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Sugar,” “The Buccaneers” “Acapulco,” “Constellation,” and “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” Partners for the event incude Imagen, for an event on May 5.

“The Think Apple TV+ FYC Emmy House will offer daily events including dynamic discussions, exceptional exhibits, and world-class cuisine inspired by fan-favorite Apple Originals, all integrated with Apple’s newest products,” the streamer described in its release detailing the activation.

