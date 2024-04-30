Beats, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple, has announced the new Beats Solo Buds true wireless earphones and the next generation of its most popular headphones, Beats Solo 4.

Here’s the description of the products from a Beats press release: Beats brings the Solo line’s signature concept of portability, comfort and premium audio quality to its tiniest form factor ever with the introduction of Beats Solo Buds. Delivering incredibly big sound, up to a whopping 18 hours of battery life1, seamless one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android users2 and USB-C charging, Beats Solo Buds are the perfect on-the-go companion. Beats Solo Buds will be available in four premium colors, Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red, for $79.99 (US) beginning in June.

Beats Solo 4 delivers upgraded, powerful sound, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking3, UltraPlush cushions, up to 50 hours of battery life4 and Lossless Audio via USB-C. Beats Solo 4 is available to order starting today in three gorgeous colors—Matte Black, Slate Blue and Cloud Pink—for $199.99 (US) from apple.com.

