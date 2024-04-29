Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The Independent: Apple’s May 7″Let Loose” event “will be accompanied by an event in London.”

° From MacRumors: Over the weekend, there were widespread reports of Apple users being locked out of their Apple ID overnight for no apparent reason, requiring a password reset before they can log in again.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple TV+s “Ted Lasso” series is releasing on Blu-ray disc in July.

° From The MacObserver: Google Chrome on iOS appears to be ramping up its offline capabilities by improving its existing Reading List feature.

° From AppleInsider: TikTok owner ByteDance reportedly will not sell to a US firm if it is unable to convince a court to overturn President Biden’s day-old law forcing a sale or ban.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner talks with the Krotos crew about their software that offers the ability to make your own custom sounds for your projects.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related