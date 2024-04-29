Mosyle, an Apple Unified Platform, has launched Mosyle Fuse MSP, the first solution that integrates five management and security applications into a single, Apple-only product specifically designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

By combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy and security, identity management, and application management, Mosyle makes it easier for MSPs to deploy, manage, and protect customer Apple devices at scale, says Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. He says that Mosyle Fuse MSP builds on the success of the company’s enterprise-grade Mosyle Fuse, which, in less than two years since launch, already represents the most adopted Mosyle product.

In addition to advanced Apple device management and security features found on Mosyle Fuse, Araujo says the new offering is purpose-built for MSPs and provides:

MSP-Level Management for General Profiles and Policies: Helps create and manage MSP-level profiles and policies for device management, endpoint security, online security and privacy, identity management, and application management. MSPs can automatically apply policies to all current and new customers in a single product, simplifying the onboarding process to minutes.

Helps create and manage MSP-level profiles and policies for device management, endpoint security, online security and privacy, identity management, and application management. MSPs can automatically apply policies to all current and new customers in a single product, simplifying the onboarding process to minutes. Customer Level Management for Critical Policies and Integrations: Offers the perfect balance between optimization and flexibility. For cases where separation is better or even required, MSPs can manage each customer individually. For example, MSPs can manage Apple Push Certificate, IdP integrations, or profiles such as VPN, Microsoft Exchange, and others.

Offers the perfect balance between optimization and flexibility. For cases where separation is better or even required, MSPs can manage each customer individually. For example, MSPs can manage Apple Push Certificate, IdP integrations, or profiles such as VPN, Microsoft Exchange, and others. Centralized Billing with Individualized Reporting: Simple and automated monthly billing ensures MSPs only use and pay for the licenses customers use. Mosyle Fuse MSP also exports comprehensive breakdowns per customer to help with customer billing, so MSPs spend no extra time on the process.

As part of the offering, Mosyle will also refund the cost of the Apple Consultants Network annual fee in the form of a credit to be used for paying for future Mosyle Fuse MSP licenses. This ensures that all MSPs leveraging Mosyle Fuse MSP can take advantage of the support offered by the Apple Consultants Network program, says Araujo.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related