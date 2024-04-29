Apple TV+s “Argylle” movie ranks sixth on the list of most watched streaming TV movies and shows April 18-April 24, as determined by the Reelgood streaming guide.

It also ranks second on the most watched movies list. Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s “Sugar” and “Palm Royale” place sixth and ninth, respectively, on the list of most watched TV shows.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

