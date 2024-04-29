Apple TV+ was recognized with multiple wins at the 2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards across its hit programs, “Slow Horses” and “Silo.”

This year’s wins at the 2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards mark the latest recognition from the BAFTA Television Awards for Apple TV+ following a Best Drama Series win in 2023 for globally acclaimed hit “Bad Sisters,” which also landed awards for Best Supporting Actress for series star Anne-Marie Duff, and Best Titles & Graphic Identity for Peter Anderson Studio. Apple’s celebrated limited series “The Essex Serpent” landed Best Costume Design for first-time BAFTA winner Jane Petrie in 2023, and in 2022, “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” won Editing: Factual, and “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” earned Sound: Factual.

This year Apple landed four BAFTA Television Craft Award wins in total, including:

“Slow Horses”

Editing: Fiction — Sam Williams

Sound: Fiction

“Silo”

Production Design — Gavin Bocquet, Amanda Bernstein

Original Music: Fiction — Atli Örvarsson

Apple TV+ is also nominated for four top category awards at the BAFTA Television Awards, which are set to be presented on Sunday, May 12. Nominations for the upcoming 2024 BAFTA Television Awards include:

“Slow Horses”

Drama Series

Supporting Actor — Jack Lowden

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas”

Entertainment

“The Enfield Poltergeist”

Specialist Factual

