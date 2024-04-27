I haven’t gotten a survey, but MacRumors reports that Apple has been soliciting Vision Pro feedback with surveys to users of the spatial computer.

The article says the tech giant asks about Vision Pro satisfaction, environment usage, favorite features, what it’s being used for, how often it’s used, and how long usage sessions last. Apple also asks about guest mode and who else uses the Vision Pro, which is a curious question because it’s not at all set up for multi-person usage. Go to MacRumors to see a list of the questions on the survey.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related