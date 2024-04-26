In a new promotion, Apple has announced that you can get Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes” bonus bundle with an Apple Gift Card at Target.

The offer is valid for gift card purchases of US$25 or more. You can ge the bonus instantly upon the gift card redemption. You have to purchase the card by May 18 and redeem the gift card by May 25.

“Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes” is a mobile RPG where you can collect Star Wars characters and ships to do battle #ontheholotable. You can use your crystals to build your dream squad by upgrading gear, unlocking characters, and more.

