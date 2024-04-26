Apple and Skydance have welcomed four to the cast of their action adventure pic “Mayday” from writer-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley: Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Marcin Dorocinski (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”), Lovell Adams-Gray (“Power Book II: Ghost”), and Clark Johnson (“The Wire”), reports Deadline.

Details as to the film’s plot and their roles are under wraps. However, Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh have previously been announced as starring in the film. “MayDay” reunites Apple with Reynolds who starred in the hit Christmas musical “Spirited.”

