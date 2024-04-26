Apple has revealed the trailer for the documentary series “Hollywood Con Queen,” which explores the story behind one of Hollywood’s biggest scams. The three-part docuseries will premiere on May 8, 2024, globally on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the docu-series is described: A mysterious figure dubbed the ‘Con Queen’ impersonates the industry’s most powerful women, luring unsuspecting victims to Indonesia with the promise of a life-changing career opportunity. The ‘Con Queen’s’ marks exhaust their personal finances in pursuit of a big break, while being exploited in a perverse psychological game spanning the globe. The scam eventually draws the attention of veteran investigative journalist Scott Johnson of The Hollywood Reporter, and dedicated private investigator Nicole Kotsianas, who set out to find the truth only to discover a story more strange than they could have imagined.

“Hollywood Con Queen” hails from Emmy winner Chris Smith and Library Films, the team behind the pop-culture phenomenon “Tiger King,” the acclaimed surfing docuseries “100 Foot Wave,” “Fyre,” “Bad Vegan,” “Operation Varsity Blues” and more.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related