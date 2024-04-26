Apple has removed a number of artificial intelligence (AI) image generation apps from the App Store after 404 Media found these apps advertised the ability to create nonconsensual nude images.

Apple’s decision to remove the apps, and Google’s recent removal from the Play store of a face swapping app that advertised its ability to generate non consensual deepfakes on porn sites, indicates that the app store operators are more willing to take action against these apps than they were in the past, according to 404 Media.

Removing the ads for these apps, and the apps themselves, is significant because much of the worst harms we’ve seen as a result of generative AI don’t take place on the dark corners of the internet, but on these giant, mainstream platforms, the article adds.

