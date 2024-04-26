A new Apple Card promo gives you cash back when you make a purchase with the Nike app using Apple Pay. Every purchase with the Apple Card earns Daily Cash, which can be deposited to the Apple Cash debit card or an Apple Savings account.

From April 25 through May 2, ‌Apple Card‌ owners will get 10% Daily Cash back on Nike purchases made using ‌Apple Pay‌. The deal is available on the Nike website, the Nike app, and at U.S. Nike Stores. Customers can earn up to $50 back, which means the extra cash is available for up to $500 in purchases.

