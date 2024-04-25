Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From AppleInsider: Apple has publicly shared four open-source models boasting of enhanced accuracy for queries, which could help the development of future AI models.

° From MacRumors: The European Commission has waved through new “right to repair”legislation that aims to make it easier for consumers to get their broken devices fixed, even if products are out of warranty.

° From VentureBeat: Spotify submits a new update to Apple with pricing information for EU users.

° From The MacObserver: Once available worldwide, Google’s new in-chrome package tracking for iPhones is now limited to the US.

° From NBC News: A man from Long Beach, California, woke up to his see his car was stolen and tracked it down using his Apple AirTag. He called police and found the car at a local gas station.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Web Bixby, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio discuss the potential collaboration between Sam Altman and Jony Ive for an AI-powered personal device, possibly backed by Lauren Powell Jobs, assessing the impact of Ive’s design expertise.

