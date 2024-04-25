Frank Casanova, a senior director leading product-marketing efforts for the Apple Vision Pro, has retired, reports Bloomberg.

After 36 years in various roles at the tech giant, including helping to lead the expansion of the iPhone to new carriers, he departed last week, according to his LinkedIn page. In April 2019, Apple named him “Senior Director, Worldwide Product Marketing.”

From 2007 to April 2024 he was “Senior Director, iPhone Product marketing.” Casanova tarted at Apple in May of 1988, left for 15 months when he joined MetaCreations, and then rejoined Apple in 1998 as “Product Manager – Director.” No word on what he’s planning to do after retiring from Apple.

