CNBC’s Jim Cramer tells investors he’s confident in the success of the Apple Vision Pro and sees uses for the product outside the consumer space.

Yesterday analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Apple is slashing its shipment forecast for the virtual reality headsets due to declining demand. The tech giant now only expects to sell 400,000 to 450,000 units in 2024 compared to 700,000 to 800,000, the “market consensus” estimate, he added.

Cramer says Apple could pivot and market the Vision Pro as an enterprise product. At Nvidia’s conference last month, he was impressed by how the company’s technology worked with the Vision Pro. Cramer described the way he was able to look at the dashboard and under the hood of a sports car through the headset. And with digital twin technology, he suggested the Vision Pro could be a boon for the industrial sector.

“The construction of factories is the largest business in the world,” he said. “If you could cut waste and test out potential changes on the Vision Pro before you put them in reality — and that’s what’s known as a digital twin — then I say that $3,500 price tag is way too cheap.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related